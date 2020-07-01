Ringo Starr announces star-studded birthday livestream with Paul McCartney, and more

Ringo Starr has announced a live-stream birthday celebration to ring in his 80th year around the sun. The former Beatles drummer is no stranger to a birthday bash, having hosted his first public birthday celebration in Los Angeles back in 2008 titled Peace and Love, and it’s a tradition that has only continued to grow throughout the years.

The benefit is called Ringo’s Big Birthday Show and will be live-streamed on Starr’s YouTube channel due to this year’s COVID-19 restrictions. All donations will be split amongst four organisations: Black Lives Matter Global Network, the David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares, and WaterAid.

The star-studded live-stream will take place on July 7th from 5 pm EST and will feature new at-home performances, alongside unearthed concert footage, from an array of artists including Joe Walsh, Sheryl Crow, Sheila E., Ben Harper, Gary Clark Jr., and former Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney.

“At 12 noon, July 7th 2020, you go ‘peace and love’. ‘Peace and love’. That’s all I ask. Wherever you are; on a bus, down the mine, in a spaceship, in a rocket,” Starr preached.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of Let It Be, the Beatles’ final studio album… An added call for celebration.

“As everyone knows I love gathering with fans for peace and love on my birthday” said Starr.

“But this year, I want everyone to be safe at home – so I called up a few friends and we put this Big Birthday Show together so we could still celebrate my birthday with you all, with some great music for some great charities.”

Set your alarms, raise a toast and tune in for a good cause!