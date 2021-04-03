‘Outriders’ experiences a horde of technical difficulties upon launch

Despite Outriders only recently launching on April 1st, the game has already encountered many technical issues.

Developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix, Outriders is a third-person RPG shooter with co-op play of up to three people. It’s a thrilling sci-fi game that thousands of players were excited for.

Regrettably, the title experienced a whole heap of problems during its first few days of launch, including connectivity problems on the various Outriders servers across the globe, as well as cross-console and DirectX 11 malfunctions.

It’s not as bad as as other hyped-up games that tremendously let down the fanbase upon release (looking at you, Cyberpunk 2077 and No Man’s Sky), but it’s still sure to be frustrating as heck when it happens. And on the first two days of the game’s launch, too.

While the servers weren’t completely down, the connectivity issue equated to a lack of uninterrupted gameplay for many players. Some got kicked out while completing missions, while some were stuck on the welcome screen. That wasn’t all, since even unluckier fellows couldn’t reach the loading page.

It’s not an issue unique to Outriders – plenty of online multiplayer titles have experienced similar issues on their launch date purely because of the massive influx of players logging in. As for Outriders, more than two million players downloaded the demo, and the game reportedly amassed over 111,000 players on day one.

So it’s safe to say that Outriders has a large following. That’s why it was a huge relief when the devs quickly responded to the glitches. Within a day, they stabilised the server loads for the vast majority of players.

📣 We are now re-opening servers in two phases! 📣 We are BACK ONLINE GLOBALLY EXCEPT IN THE US. As soon as we have confirmed stable server loads for the rest of the world, we will bring the US online. This has been done to ensure login servers are not overwhelmed. https://t.co/djLzOSLiid — Outriders (@Outriders) April 2, 2021

Although the US server was the last to be fixed, the Outriders staff soon remedied that by announcing shortly after that they had resolved all server issues. For now.

Meanwhile, the cross-console issues were quickly acknowledged by the team at Square Enix, who posted a message on Reddit detailing the cross-play disconnection faults occurring between PC and console players.

“In preparing the Day 1 builds for PC and Consoles, we discovered a desynchronisation between the PC and Console code. This results in a backend mismatch which causes players to be kicked out of a multiplayer game that includes both Console and PC players.”

“We are treating this issue with the highest priority and we are working on patches that will synchronise all platform code, which will resolve these issues.”

Playing with others on the same device doesn’t appear to be a problem though, because Steam and Epic users are reported to have no issues. The same is said for those wanting to team up on the PlayStation and Xbox.

As for the PC stuttering issues, as the Outriders team calls it, those have been addressed with a configuration update. This bug fix makes sure that the DX11 – which allows the game to run on your device – loads properly. More can be read here.

All that’s left is to fix the cross-console multiplayer errors. While you’re waiting though, nothing’s stopping you from soloing the battlegrounds and defeating bosses like Gauss.

Outriders is currently available on Steam, Epic Games, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.