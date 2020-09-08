P. UniQue interviews POOKIE: a conversation between hip-hop queens

POOKIE and P. UniQue are two artists killing the game right now. It only seems fitting that they meet up to chat art, inspiration, and creativity following the release of POOKIE’s debut single tuesday.

It’s an exciting time for hip-hop. While the genre has always held immense strength, both sonically and thematically, now there seems to be a new wave of brilliance bursting forth. You just have to look at POOKIE (a.k.a. Aćol Agaar Apollo)’s debut single for proof.

Last week, the South Sudanese-born, Melbourne-based songwriter unveiled a groove-laden anthem of authenticity, fittingly titled tuesday. Fresh off the release, fellow artist P. UniQue took a moment to chat about Apollo’s powerful creative command and the meaning behind her artistry.

P. UNIQUE: How did you get into music?

POOKIE: I’ve always been into music, ask BlackOwned and Smashaz Records (if you know you know). I just don’t think I realised I was passionate about it until three years ago when I started messing around with Garageband. Before that, I wouldn’t have taken you seriously if you said that I could be a musician. Two months later I enrolled in a music course to get these production skills tweaked, improve my music business knowledge, and got my songwriting and performance to a new level. A year later I started my band POOKIE & The Kevinz and we basically just gigged all 2019 and built a name for ourselves. I can’t wait to start releasing music from that project.

P. UNIQUE: How would you describe the music that you typically create?

POOKIE: I mean it’s hip-hop (or at least that’s its origin), but more so, it’s just the audible extension of my creativity. If you look at my visual art or anything I create for creation’s sake, you will notice a link. My music is usually (but not always) born out of experience or emotion. I’m not shy but I’m not necessarily extroverted either, and so music has been a form of communication for me, even when I felt debilitated in speech.

P. UNIQUE: What does your art mean to you?

POOKIE: My art is the only thing I think I can truly call mine. It is the manifestation of what goes on in my mind and soul. When I die, my belongings will most likely find a new identity, however, my art will stay tethered to me whether people know it or not. My art, to me, means growth and change, no matter how uncomfortable. It means evolution.

P. UNIQUE: If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be?

POOKIE: Missy Elliott, 3 Stacks, Beyoncé and if I could, Tupac, you know? With that being said, there are too many amazing artists out there that I can’t wait to connect with.

P. UNIQUE: Who are your biggest influences?

POOKIE: My biggest influences are my day ones. Besides being able to consult with them about anything and trust that the help I receive will be genuine, these people are actually elite human beings who teach me so much about myself by just existing. While others ask themselves what Beyoncé would do, my brain sounds more like “What would Akiima do?” or “What would Adut say?” Next to them is my mother, I wouldn’t have half the grace if it wasn’t for Ajah-dit: black women and Aquarians.

tuesday has already gained some serious love from creatives all around Australia:

“How I feel about this shit? I feel that this is yet another knockin example of your steep trajectory upward,” REMI mused about the track. “I thought it was so fresh that you brought Baasto in for that cool water at the beginning, I always love a dope intro vocal that doesn’t reappear. It also means when we hear your voice and pocket, it’s like a kick to the back of the neck. Everytime you rap, it is the focus. I was barely listening to the music on the first listen because I was lost in the pocket, the cadence, the use of tone, the authenticity to self, the authenticity to burbs and the authenticity of style. This shit is a certified banger!”

Guitar queen and contemporary Milan Ring even had her two cents about tuesday’s irresistible grooves:

“I love how this beat hits, Pookie’s production has such a signature bass groove, its all stank face and head-bopping shit. Her flow on this is smooth and sultry and articulate I love how rhythmically on point it is and how she always switches it up, and then Baasto on the hook sounds so smooth and husky and vibey. The confidence on this track is contagious. All flame emojis from me.”

Check out POOKIE’s seductive debut single here.