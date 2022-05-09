Amazon Prime has dropped the first glimpse of Paper Girls

The highly anticipated Paper Girls trailer has been released today. Based on the comic book of the same name, Amazon Prime greenlit the deal in 2020.

Written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, the comic book series ran from 2015 to 2019. With a total of 30 issues of Paper Girls, if it’s a hit, it could go on to be a lengthy series.

The story follows four twelve-year-old newspaper delivery girls who become embroiled in an unexpected and strange, time-traveling mystery when the future invades their hometown. Caught up between two different groups of time travelers, a thrilling adventure ensues, and when they inevitably cross paths with their future selves, they realize they have a chance to change things.

Think Stranger Things meets Saga (Brian K. Vaughan‘s other epic sci-fi comic series).

The new trailer from the official Twitter page for Paper Girls shows us the first glimpse at what we can expect. With intense close-ups that drop in and out by way of introducing us to the cast, with the kind of voice-over narration that ominously pulls you towards the show in a dark, questioning and dramatic manner, all the while hinting at the trials and tribulations the girls will face.

The cast list for the show includes Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, and Fina Strazza. Celebrated comedian/actor Ali Wong also joined the production last year, playing the future self of Erin, one of the show’s central characters. Nate Corddry (30 Rock, New Girl) will play Larry, a recluse that the girls will meet along their journey.

A set release date still remains unannounced, as the tweet accompanying the video only offers a cheeky “coming soon” for Paper Girls. But for now, you can check out the official first glimpse of the Paper Girls trailer below: