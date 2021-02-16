Get keen: Bong Joon-ho has finished the script for the ‘Parasite’ sequel

Bong Joon-ho has finished writing the script for his Parasite sequel, which is one of two feature-length spinoffs.

Writer/director Bong Joon-ho spent the pandemic working on two follow-up projects to his Oscar-winning film, Parasite. While Joon-ho hasn’t directly pegged the scripts as prequels or sequels, he has definitely linked them to the 2019 film. Now, he’s confirmed the completion of one of the scripts.

“It feels like I’m splitting my brain in half left and right writing these two scripts,” Joon-ho said on The Director’s Cut podcast with director Rian Johnson. “But I finished one last week.”

Despite most of the details being shrouded in secrecy, Joon-ho has revealed that one script is in English, while the other is in Korean. “The Korean film is located in Seoul and has unique elements of horror and action… [while] the English project is a drama film based on a true event that happened in 2016. Of course, I won’t know until I finish the script, but it has to be set half in the UK and half in the US,” he explained.

February 9, 2021 marks one year since Bong Joon Ho’s #Parasite swept the Oscars, earning historic wins for Best Picture, Best Director, and more. Revisit our inside look at the awards campaign: https://t.co/74HjMx6hff pic.twitter.com/VvpQIInebM — IndieWire (@IndieWire) February 9, 2021

Speaking on his filmmaking style, he added: “it’s difficult to define the genre of my films.”

Parasite is most famously known, not only sweeping up some of Hollywood’s most coveted awards, but also for being the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards, in the ceremony’s 91-year history.

I’ll never be as excited watching an award show as the time when Parasite won best picture. I literally did laps around the first floor of my dorm I was so excited it was like the Vikings just won a superbowl. Bong Joon-Ho gave us a literal masterpiece. Parasite forever😤 — Gabe Dunn (@dunn_gabe) February 9, 2021

However, these two feature-length films aren’t the end of the Parasite saga, with Bong developing a HBO series with Adam McKay, the filmmaking legend behind the Oscar-nominated films The Big Short and Vice.