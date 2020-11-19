Parler: new conservative ‘free speech’ social media app is banning liberal users

Parler, a new conservative ‘free-speech’ social media platform, has been banning liberal users after posting their own opinions.

Trump supporters have largely been disappointed in how they perceive they’ve been treated by mainstream social media platforms, believing their voices are being silenced. Well, luckily for them they’ve found their new ‘free speech’ platform: Parler.

Parler markets itself as an unbiased alternative to Facebook and Twitter and has become popular among people who have been banned from such social networks.

Surprise, surprise, it has become a hit among Trump-loving conservatives, who have finally found a place to sprout their hate speech without any ramifications.

The likes of Ted Cruz announced (ironically on Twitter) that he would be moving over to the platform, tweeting: “I’m proud to join @parler_app — a platform gets what free speech is all about — and I’m excited to be part of it.”

Obviously, being an app that understands exactly what free speech is all about, Parler would be open to all views and opinions, right? Wrong.

Numerous Twitter users have reported being banned from the platform, with comedian Tony Posnaki tweeting: “Free speech my ass! I literally said less than here and I got banned.”

He continued, “I thought the whole point was that free speech is allowed? Hahahahaha!!!!!! It’s literally a place for Nazis!”

Another user tweeted, “Pretty much all of my leftist friends joined Parler to screw with MAGA folks, and every last one of them was banned in less than 24 hours because conservatives truly love free speech.”

Despite obviously not being a free speech app, John Matze, the founder of Parler, said in an interview with CNBC: “Our general premise is that we believe in the good of the American people as a whole and that people should be able to have these discussions.”

He continued, “People don’t want to be told what to think. People don’t want to be told what to say anymore.”

With Trump’s recent tweets about voter fraud in the 2020 election consistently being tagged as misleading by Twitter, how long until the conservative supreme leader makes the move over to the conservative version of Twitter?