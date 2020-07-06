Pauline Hanson has officially been cancelled from the Today Show

In not so surprising news, Pauline Hanson strikes again with another infamous racist rant. Appearing on The Today Show she has, once again, given her two cents on something she has absolutely zero idea about.

And it turns out this stunt has pushed the Nine Network that little bit too far. Producers have announced that Hanson will no longer be a regular guest on the show from here on out – although I’m wondering how she was even a regular guest in the first place?

Pauline Hanson gave her opinion on the Victorian tower hard lockdown and surprise, surprise, she management to slip in her trademark racist point of view about the residents in public housing.

Pauline Hanson really needs to come up with something more original, her racist rants are fast getting old and definitely aren’t so amusing. I can’t understand why Nine Network gave her air time in the first place, but at least we’ll be seeing her a lot less from this point on – despite very little immediate on-air pushback from the show’s hosts at the time.

In a live segment, Hanson tuned in from Queensland where she dabbled in ignorant nonsense when asked about what she thought of police forcibly keeping people inside their apartment towers in Melbourne in order to curb a second spike of the coronavirus:

“The fact is a lot of them are drug addicts as well, they are getting their medication, they are alcoholics so they’re being looked after in that way.”

She really is good at showing just how uneducated and ignorant she can be, especially when the reality is that these tenants are actually marginalised and vulnerable minority groups who are faced with poverty and job loss amidst the pandemic.

If you care to listen to the full extent of Hanson’s racist rant the video of the segment is available via news.com.au here.