Peach Tree Rascals announce debut EP ‘Camp Nowhere’ with lead single ‘OOZ’

OOZ from Peach Tree Rascals is the kind of track that takes you from sitting toasty around a campfire, to cutting shapes on the dance floor.

San Jose outfit Peach Tree Rascals have dropped their latest single OOZ ahead of their debut EP Camp Nowhere, a tune that most definitely oozes chilled, camping vibes, complete with hooks that you’ll be singing for days.

It’s actually kind of effortless how in-tune these five men are with a simple four-to-the-floor beat, layering rich harmonies over smooth synths and an acoustic guitar accompaniment.

Recording together since their high school days, producer/mixer Dominic Pizano, vocalists Issac Pech, Tarrek Abdel-Khaliq, Joseph Barros, and creative director Jorge Olazaba came together with the intent of musical growth and companionship.

‘The Rascals’ developed a deep, natural connection with one another, and that is evident in the harmonious vibes coming out of their latest release OOZ, which is a taste of their upcoming EP Camp Nowhere.

Written largely in and about seclusion, Camp Nowhere not only explores the joys of camping and the outdoors, but the healing a peaceful getaway can incur. Peach Tree Rascals have offered up the perfect swag for an introvert to wrap themselves in.

To make matters even more chilled, lead single OOZ is accompanied by an animated music video straight out of a Rick & Morty episode, except with a lot fewer space wars and a lot more marijuana. The video fits perfectly with the animated five-piece exploring a foreign, utopian world and relishing in its beauty.

“I wanted to make sure this was the eye into our world,” Jorge on their single OOZ, “the opening of the gates. The intro to the world we created around our camp.”

They certainly couldn’t have introduced us better if they tried.

On the EP Tarrek explains,“Camp Nowhere came from the idea that a lot of people have been using the isolation of quarantine and the state of the world to dig deeper into themselves and figure out what’s important to them.”

“For some it’s discovering a new hobby, or that it’s time to move on to a new place. For PTR, it was taking a week in Yosemite to dive into our creativity. We’ve always done a combination of sounds that inspire us all. This feels like all of our inspirations mixed together.”

Catering for an average of six million monthly Spotify listeners, we think camp goers are in for quite the trip at Camp Nowhere.

OOZ is out now via 10K Projects / Homemade Projects / Caroline Australia. Stream or purchase your copy here.