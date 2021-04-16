A leaked video of flashing triangle-shaped objects, labelled as a UFO that flew over a U.S. warship, has been confirmed by The Pentagon.

Taken in 2019 by documentary filmmaker, Jeremy Corbell, and Las Vegas reporter George Knapp, the photos and videos of triangle-shaped, UFO objects were captured from the cockpit of an FA-18 fighter and were previously posted online.

The images and videos were indeed legitimate images of unexplained objects, confirmed in a statement by Navy personnel, Pentagon spokeswoman, Sue Gordan. “I can confirm that the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel,” she confirmed to the Black Vault – a site that has obtained UFO-related documents for many years.

“As we have said before, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP,” Gordan confirmed.

The Pentagon recently confirmed that footage contained evidence of UFOs! 👽 pic.twitter.com/W8GTMvYw6M — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) April 15, 2021

According to Gough, an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force was created in August to investigate UFO sightings observed by the military. The team has included the photos and videos in their ongoing examinations into UFOs. The confirmation of the UFO sightings comes a week after Admiral Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations said he did not know where the drones that chased U.S destroyers originated.

The establishment of the UAP Task Force was announced last year by The Pentagon to: “improve its understanding of, and gain insight into, the nature and origin of UAPs.” The mission of the task force “is to detect, analyse and catalogue UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to US national security.”

The nature of the UFO involved remains unknown to the public, despite speculation that they might be of alien origin.