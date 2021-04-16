Confirmed: Horrifying ‘Resident Evil Village’ demo imminent for PlayStation players

The second Resident Evil Village showcase has just finished and there is exciting news galore, including a complicated demo rollout we’ll do our best to explain.

Resident Evil Village fans that own a PlayStation, rejoice! Capcom have just finished their April showcase and confirmed that two brand new demos will be coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 very soon. The same demos will be coming to other consoles too, although unfortunately there will be a minor delay.

The rollout for these demos is pretty innovative, but far more confusing than the straightforward release of Resident Evil Village: Maiden. Each demo will be made available for an 8-hour time period, during which players will be allowed to explore a specific area for 30 minutes. After the 8-hour period has elapsed, the demo will be locked and no one will be able to play it.

So as you can see, time is truly of the essence. While it isn’t uncommon to race against time in a Resident Evil gam, this will likely be the first time any of us have had to race against the clock to play one.

The first demo, which will be released on April 18 7pm AEST, will transport players to the titular village of Resident Evil Village. Whether the internet’s favourite giant sex bomb will be present is up in the air, but combat and a full array of gameplay features are expected to be playable for the first time.

The second demo, to be made available on April 25 at 7pm AEST, will show off the ‘Castle’ locale. At this point it isn’t clear if this castle will be the same place as the horrifying winery we explored in Maiden.

At 10am AEST on May 2nd, both of these demos will me made available on all the consoles Resident Evil Village will eventually be releasing on: PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia.

So that pretty much covers everything you need to know about the upcoming demos. If you want to see more of what to expect you can check out the full showcase here. Although we think going in blind will produce the most ‘fun’.

For a full summary of the demo release schedule see below:

Village Demo — PS4/PS5 Early Access (30 Minutes Total)

North America: 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT on April 17 to 1 AM PDT / 4 AM EDT on April 18

Europe: 1700 UTC / 1800 BTC / 1900 CEST on April 18 to 0100 UTC / 0200 BTC / 0300 CEST on April 19

Asia: 5 PM HKT on April 18 to 1 AM HKT on April 19

Castle Demo — PS4/PS5 Early Access (30 Minutes Total)

North America: 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT April 24 to 1 AM PDT / 4 AM EDT April 25

Europe: 1700 UTC / 1800 BTC / 1900 CEST on April 25 to 0100 UTC / 0200 BTC / 0300 CEST on April 26

Asia: 5 PM HKT on April 25 to 1 AM HKT on April 26

Both Resident Evil: Village Demos — All Platforms (60 Minutes Total)