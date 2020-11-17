Pete Evans has been booted from ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’ following neo-Nazi posts

Pete Evans has been given a good old fashioned booting from reality tv show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! after a recent controversial social media post.

Australia’s most rogue B-grade celebrity Pete Evans has proven he’s too rogue even for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! after reports came to light that the show has dumped the celebrity chef following his controversial neo-Nazi posts earlier this week.

It comes as Evans’ publisher, Pan Macmillan, also announced it would be cutting ties with the former My Kitchen Rules judge.

Pete Evans came under fire yesterday after he posted a meme to his social media platforms which depicted a MAGA hat-wearing caterpillar having drinks with a butterfly, which bore a Black Sun Nazi on its wings. Many people took to the since-removed post to identify the Nazi symbolism, calling it offensive.

I know the Pete Evans thing’s been analysed a lot, but I just want to point out this is someone who wears MAGA hats, posts Nazi symbols & issues non-apologies AND makes part of his living selling ‘Thai Green Curry’ sauce & ‘Jamaican Simmer Sauce’. You couldn’t make this stuff up. — Maxine Beneba Clarke (@slamup) November 16, 2020

Whilst Evans later backed it up with an apology, claiming that people had “misinterpreted” the post, the incident comes as only the latest in a string of increasingly rogue moves from the former reality tv show star – one which has finally proved too much for his employers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Evans (@chefpeteevans)

Pan Macmillan took to Twitter yesterday to announce that it is “does not support the recent posts made by Pete Evans” and is “currently finalising its contractual relationship” with him. Dymocks, Big W, and homeware store HOUSE have also reportedly followed suit, revealing that they will no longer be selling Evans’ books or merchandise.

We are in the process of removing his books from our website and have advised our stores to return their stock as offered by the publisher. Thank you — @dymocksbooks (@Dymocksbooks) November 16, 2020

We appreciate the recent community concern over comments made by Pete Evans. BIG W has taken the decision to remove his books from sale. As always, we encourage our customers to follow the expert medical advice from health authorities. More here: https://t.co/zQHW2Luk8T — Woolworths (@woolworths) November 17, 2020

Now, on top of that, following reports that Pete Evans had been cast in the upcoming season of Channel 10’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! (which was due to start filming next week), news has come to light that he has now also been dropped from that.

“Network 10 can confirm that Pete Evans will not be appearing on this season of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!” a spokesperson from Channel 10 told news.com.au, and whilst they have not confirmed whether he was indeed set to appear, allegedly executive producer Rob McKnight has confirmed that Evans was “fired”.

I feel sorry for Pete Evans. Everyone deserves a 302nd chance. — Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) November 16, 2020

Now, if only someone could fire I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!