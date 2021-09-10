Phil Collins “barely able” to hold a drumstick ahead of reunion tour

Musical phenomenon, Phil Collins, has fans worried after revealing he is suffering serious health problems.

While participating in a rare TV interview with BBC Breakfast, Collins revealed he is barely able to hold a drumstick.

The interview saw all members of the infamous Genesis promoting their UK reunion tour. However, Collins revealed that his son, Nic Collins, will be taking his place behind the kit.

The now 70-year-old music legend spoke out saying, “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.”

Drumming has always been at the focus of his identity so the inability to play is naturally causing distress for Collins.

Phil Collins can ‘barely hold’ drum sticks due to health issues https://t.co/0kpjmJogK3 pic.twitter.com/xXZAZNLaCy — New York Post (@nypost) September 9, 2021

When questioned about his ability to play his beloved instrument, he responded: “No. No, I would love to but, you know, I mean I can barely hold a stick with this hand, so there are certain physical things that get in the way.”

Fans were quick to notice that Collins seemed defeated and noticeably sombre amongst the group.

The In The Air Tonight singer has previously mentioned that he will be “putting… to bed” the upcoming gigs, which he also affirmed in the recent interview.

“Well, you know, you say things as we are all men of our age and I think to some extent, yeah, I think it probably is.”

“We’re ready, but the world isn’t… yet!” Genesis are rescheduling their April UK and Irish tour dates for autumn 2021 in light of the ongoing pandemic. ‘The Last Domino?’ Tour 2021 will now start in Dublin on 15th September.https://t.co/PwtNfBhTOE pic.twitter.com/tWA6NE4cmc — Genesis (@genesis_band) January 22, 2021

Collins is no stranger to health concerns, having multiple fractures over the years and back surgery in 2015 leaving him with nerve damage.

The rockstar lifestyle and heavy drinking almost cost Collins his life and led to acute pancreatitis, on which he said, “My organs were kind of f****d. It was spirits, corrosive stuff.”

The music icon is still set to take the stage with his bandmates. He will be assisting with vocals rather than behind his beloved kit.

Take it easy Phil! We can’t afford to lose another music legend.