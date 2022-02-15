Phoebe Bridgers addresses defamation lawsuit in court

Phoebe Bridgers has responded in court to the defamation case filed against her by Sound Space studio producer Chris Nelson.

In a court sitting, Phoebe Bridgers has declared she will be arguing that her statements about Chris Nelson’s violent and predatory behaviour are true.

Bridgers’ written statement read, “My statements were made based on my personal knowledge, including statements I personally heard Mr. Nelson make, as well as my own observations. I continue to believe the statements that I made were true.”

The lawsuit was filed against Bridgers after she shared an Instagram story posted by Nelson’s ex-girlfriend, Emily Bannon that stated she had “witnessed and can personally verify much of the abuse (grooming, stealing, violence) perpetrated by Chris Nelson.”

More to come.