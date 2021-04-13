Phoebe Bridgers’ smashed guitar tops $100,000 at auction

ICYMI, Phoebe Bridgers smashed the hell out of a Danelectro Baritone Guitar on Saturday Night Live. Now, it’s sold at auction for over $100K.

The famously smashed guitar from Phoebe Bridgers’ performance on Saturday Night Live in early February 2021 has been sold at an auction, raising money for the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD). The anonymous buyer won the bid at $101,500 on April 11, which was over four times the expected amount.

The supervising producer of the GLAAD Media Awards, Anthony Ramos told USAtoday.com:

“Phoebe is such a visible, out powerhouse in the music industry and we knew that the item was special, but we were so pleasantly surprised to see such a large amount of money that will go directly into our work to support and uplift LGBTQ people”.

Apart from the sparks seemingly flying out of the speaker, the Danelectro Dano ’56 looks like it’s had a big bite taken out of the top of it, so there might be a chance it still works, but you shouldn’t hold your breath.

Phoebe Bridgers famously favours Danelectro guitars, the baritone featuring heavily in her work, from her debut record onward.

GLAAD works with a range of media in order to share stories from the LGBTQ community that accelerate acceptance. Find out more about GLAAD.