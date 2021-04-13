Unreleased Prince album ‘Welcome 2 America’ is being released in July

Five years after his tragic passing, Prince’s unreleased album, Welcome 2 America is finally being released this July.

Five years after Prince‘s tragic and unexpected death, his estate is releasing a remarkable piece of treasure, his 2010 recorded album, Welcome 2 America. The album is set to be released on the 30th of July and includes 12 never heard before tracks.

The late and great singer’s estate partnered with Sony label Legacy Recordings to release the archived music. The title track has been released and is now available on streaming platforms. Featuring the lyrics “Land of the free / Home of the Slave” Prince refers to his record label, Warner in the early 1990s.

In a statement from the label and his estate, the album features:

“Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice.”The estate went on to explain that the album touches on “golden parachutes, the superficial nature of social media, reality TV-fuelled celebrity culture, and corporate monopolies in the music industry.”

Prince died unexpectedly in 2016 at the age of 57 due to an accidental overdose. The singer famously battled with music labels during his career and kept numerous songs sealed away in ‘The Vault” at this estate, Paisley Park near Minneapolis.

Michael Jackson estate, please take notes😭🤌🏻 pic.twitter.com/3udYYjnIYA — PeanutMyHorseMJ (@cowgirltb38) April 8, 2021

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine back in 2014, Prince revealed he had many a song still hidden away in his vault. “I didn’t always give the record companies the best song. There are songs in the vault that no one’s ever heard… tons of stuff recorded in different periods.“

Since his death, two posthumous collections have been released from ‘The Vault’ including Piano and a Microphone – an acoustic set, and Originals – a compilation of demos that feature songs such as Manic Monday that he wrote for other artists.