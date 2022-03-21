It’s World Poetry Day and entries are open for the POEM FOREST Prize

It’s World Poetry Day, as well as International Day of Forests! This big day also coincides with the announcement that entries are open for the POEM FOREST Prize.

Headed by Red Room Poetry in partnership with The Australian Botanic Garden Mount Annan, it’s an open invitation for students and teachers across Australia to use poetry as a platform for change.

Not only will it inspire creative imaginations with a way to express their love for the planet, but a tree will also be planted for every poem submitted to help critically endangered habitats, and create a forest of poems for generations to come.

Project lead and Red Room Artistic Director Dr Tamryn Bennett says:

“During the School Strikes for Climate, we heard from young people across the world how deeply they feel for nature and the climate and yet we’ve seen little in the way of real action from leaders. The POEM FOREST Prize draws attention to the voices of young people and recognises their words with genuine environmental outcomes that care for country.”

The POEM FOREST prize is open from Monday 21st March until Friday 23rd September. All submitted poems will be published on the Red Room website, and go into the running for $5000 worth of prizes, including a $500 cash prize, book packs, seeds and plants.

After receiving over 5000 poems and planting 5000+ trees last year, we're thrilled to launch #POEMFOREST opens today in celebration of #WorldPoetryDay & #InternationalDayofForests Check out commissioned poems, our judges and a leafy new learning resource:https://t.co/LKiXATSPXA pic.twitter.com/mLgGH4aDpM — Red Room Poetry (@RedRoomPoetry) March 20, 2022

High profile judges include award-winning author of Bindi, Gunai woman Kirli Saunders (NSW), co-founder of Good Life Permaculture and guest presenter on Gardening Australia, Hannah Moloney (TAS), Senior Research Scientist at The Australian Botanic Garden, Dr Marco Duretto (NSW) and 2021 POEM FOREST Upper Secondary winner, Saufi R (WA).

For all the details, visit the Red Room Poetry website.