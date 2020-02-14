Poolroom. continues winning streak with killer new single, ‘Tangerine’

It’s going straight to the poolroom! Yep, Sydney’s Charlie Waldren, aka Poolroom., has served up a delicious dose of dancefloor goodness to see us through the end of Summer.

The solo beatmaker has a knack for crafting irresistible indie-bangers and Tangerine is no exception. Poolroom. has got us licking our lips after this fresh taste from his forthcoming EP, mood-ring.

Sydney artist, Poolroom., has dropped a lush, Summer drenched groove hit designed for dancefloors and straight-up happiness.

Launching off the back of his debut 2019 EP Precious Boi, Poolroom. has shown no signs of slowing down and we couldn’t be more about it. With a wink and a nod to Prince and Cosmo’s Midnight, there is a melting pot of silken synths, ’80s groove, and modern flavours in the mix, and it comes tasing very good.

With a chorus equally as transcendent as it is catchy, Poolroom. has mastered the art of capturing joy in a song. The same can be said of Waldren’s sister project Pyjama Sundayz, who capture lightning in a bottle every show. If you want to dance and smile, this is the perfect drug. The six-minute groove will have you shaking from start to finish and is a true testament to the smile-inducing skills of Poolroom.

Tangerine is the second taste from Poolroom.’s forthcoming 5-track EP mood-ring, conceptualised around the theme of colours. Coming off the back of his latest single, Lavender, a collab with fellow Sydney dream-pop act Moody Beach, the vibes remain at an all-time high.

“For me, Tangerine is the colour I associate with immense gratitude for my friends,” says Charlie Waldren. “I made this just after getting a coffee with one of my closest. I was going through a pretty tough time & they cheered me up so much that I ran home afterwards & wrote the song. It’s a huge ‘thank you’. My friends make me boogie and smile so it made sense to capture that.”

Poolroom. combines a gripping performance-art live show with forward-thinking production and a live-band to compose the core tenants of his project. Gripping live performances are rare in electronic music space so Waldren has made that a focal point of his live show, and we couldn’t recommend it highly enough.

Catch Poolroom. at Happy Mag’s Issue 14 launch on Friday the 13th, at Malborough Hotel, RSVP here.

Tangerine Single Tour

07 Mar – The Family Hotel – Newcastle

08 Mar – North Gong Hotel – Wollongong

13 Mar – Happy Mag Issue 14 Launch – Event Here

19 Mar – Barbara – Brisbane

20 Mar – Yah Yah’s 2AM – Melbourne

21 Mar – Grace Darling Hotel Basement – Melbourne

26 Mar – Chateau Apollo “Bad Habits” – Adelaide

03 Apr – Transit Bar – Canberra

04 Apr – Vic On The Park – Sydney