Robert Smith says The Cure have a new album coming “soon”

“It’s Friday, I’m in…” yeah, you see where I’m going with this. To all fans of The Cure, Robert Smith has recently revealed that a new album is looming.

It sure has been a long time coming. Their last LP, 4:13 Dream, came out over a decade ago. At this point, fans would be justified in losing their goddamn minds with anticipation. In 2018, Smith spoke of the band getting back in the studio to record new music.

Robert Smith has revealed that The Cure will be releasing a new album will be “soon”.

It looks like after two years, those recordings have finally materialised. Smith disclosed in a recent interview with NME that the new album is going through its final couple of phases and will be set for release soon.

“The first one will definitely be out soon, we’re wrapping it up now and it’s going to be mixed. But until it’s completed, no one will believe me. I look forward to it coming out more than anyone else, trust me!”

However, when pressed on whether the album would release this year, Smith gave a particularly coy response.

“I’m too old to commit to idiot things like that, wait and see.”

Apparently, “soon” could refer to any number of possible time frames, surely adding tension what is already an anxious wait for Cure fans.

Last year, The Cure celebrated the 40th anniversary of their debut album, Three Imaginary Boys. The occasion was met with extensive touring, including the frequent headlining of numerous festivals. A live recording of a show at Hyde Park was also released to celebrate the anniversary. It appears that this will have to tide fans over until the new record eventually hits.