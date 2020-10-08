‘Not My Job’: Pornhub launches playful new sex toy range

Pornhub is all about you cuffing the carrot, they just don’t want you to use a carrot. Enter Pornhub’s shiny new line of sex toys.

Pornhub has just announced a new line of sex toys and it’s accompanied by an equally playful ad.

The video features a bunch of veggies (and other inanimate objects) singing along to Blood Hound Gang’s The Bad Touch about how they, erm, don’t want you to use them to get yourself off. Even better, it coincides with the 20th anniversary of the original track.

Created by ad agency BETC, the video was based on solid, hard research about the kinds of makeshift objects people use to get off (think: cucumbers, washing machines, electric toothbrushes, vacuum cleaners).

“We actually did an incredible amount of research for this project,” described Creative Director David Martin Angelus. “We scanned hundreds of articles and forums online to find the wildest objects that had been used as sex toys. It’s amazing what people will have sex with when there isn’t a sex toy handy, especially in the current climate of shelter in place.”

The video was directed by Iconoclast photographer and Instagram influencer Alice Moitié and encourages you to ditch the (unfortunately not proverbial) cucumber and get yourself some Pornhub toys instead.

Pornhub has the answer to the Covid problems get new sex toys 😂😂😂 https://t.co/DwxEX9OQUt — Emma Bruce (@Gingy89) October 6, 2020

The new collection of sex toys includes something for everyone, with offerings like the Spell Wand, the Tempest clitoral vibrator, and the Blowbot male masturbator, as well as the Ultimate Bondage Set and Trilogy anal training kit.

“This one goes out to all our DIY Don and Donna Juans. Next time you’re cruising the produce aisle for vegetables that remind you of your ex, or thinking about seducing a sexy looking spaghetti mitt, just remember this: they’ll never love you like Pornhub’s Sex Toys do,” the website describes.

Pornhub is also offering up cheeky discount codes if you can name some objects that shouldn’t be used for sex. Apparently, there are 250 discounts on offer and the weirder the object, the bigger discount.

To browse their range for yourself, head here.