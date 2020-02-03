Praise be! ABBA are releasing new music this year

2020: the year we hear new music from Tame Impala, The Strokes, and… ABBA?

In a video shared by ABBA Talk, original member Benny Andersson has said the group are hoping to release music later this year.

ABBA member Benny Andersson has revealed that 2020 is the year the world can expect new music from the Swedish pop icons.

In 2018, the band announced that they were planning on releasing new material for the first time in more than 35 years, since their last album The Visitors in 1981.

Following this, fellow bandmate Björn Ulvaeus claimed the music would arrive in Autumn last year (that’s sometime between September and December for Europe) – however, this did not eventuate.

Now, speaking in a recent clip, Andersson, who is 73, gave an update on the new songs.

“They’re coming this year,” Andersson revealed. “I’m guessing after the summer. But I can only guess, because I’m not really sure. But I would think so.”

“One shouldn’t promise anything but if I were to decide myself, it would be September,” he added. “I can’t make that decision alone. But that’s what we’re aiming for.”

Let’s hope this time it’s for real.

You can check out the clip of Andersson below.

😲 New #ABBA songs in September 2020? 😍 “That’s what we’re aiming for,” says Benny 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/LmFTBoYVJi — ABBAtalk (@abbatalk) February 1, 2020

