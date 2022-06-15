PREMIERE: Double Vision debut their first single ‘New York’

New Sydney outfit Double Vision have released their debut track New York and it’s an indie-pop dream come true.

Double Vision is a brand new band made up of a couple of local legends, Billy Wright (Dress Theque) and Aleesha Dibbs (Dive Bell, Prudence, Lorelei, Mvlholland, Lisa Mitchell, Angus & Julia Stone).

The pair met in an almost serendipitous manner in a private car on the way to a Springsteen concert, 6 years ago.

The two reconnected in lockdown and started to share ideas back and forth, eventually evolving into the new music of Double Vision.

Their debut single New York boasts a repetitive but delicate guitar riff and breathy vocals that will send you off into a dream-like state.

The song is introduced with a running guitar line that is almost reminiscent of a more gothic Mallrat or The Horrors.

Aleesha is able to show off her rich and dynamic vocal timbre as her lyrics flutter between the layers of droning guitar.

Co-produced, co-mixed and engineered by Joe Plunkett and co-mixed by Jack Moffitt the song’s impressive musicality does not go unnoticed.

While most new bands spend years figuring out a definitive sound and a production level to match, Double Vision benefits from both collaborators’ extensive experience in the biz.

The band even released a very cool visualiser for a short 20-second clip of the single on Instagram, animated by Morgan Coyle.

It’s pretty safe to say Double Vision are on the right track to greatness and are certainly one to watch.

Keep your eyes peeled, we’re hoping they’ll be playing a live show near us soon!

Listen to New York below.