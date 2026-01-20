Pretty Little Saturday finds her frequency on ‘Long Overdue’ debut album

Long overdue? More like just in time.

For years, Kristi Knupp held a mirror to other people’s dreams.

Stationed in the shadows of LA stages, her camera caught the sweat and sparkle of performance, freezing echoes in a flash.

With Long Overdue, her debut as Pretty Little Saturday, she has become the centre of attention.

This album is the sound of a silent observer finding her frequency, a collection of songs that feel less like mere tracks and more like developed negatives, each one revealing a hidden image of longing, clarity, and self-possession.

Based in Asheville now, Knupp weaves geography into sound.

You can hear the mist cling to the mountain pines in the cool, atmospheric synths, and feel the remembered heat of Los Angeles neon in the warm, pulsing basslines.

Long Overdue exists in this delicious in-between: it’s contemplative but never sleepy, polished but deeply human.

Her voice, a layered whisper that can swell into confident harmony, feels like a secret being shared in a crowded room.

The songwriting possesses a photographer’s composition.

Every element, the shimmering guitar line, the sudden swell of strings, the pause before the chorus, feels intentionally placed, framing the emotional core of the lyric.

She documents personal moments with a universal focus, turning specific scenes of transition into melodies that anyone can inhabit.

This is the album’s magic: it is meticulously crafted yet feels like a spontaneous confession.

Pretty Little Saturday has developed her own portrait, and it’s a breathtaking, resonant vision.