Amy Taylor sues photographer over alleged exploitation of her image

Punk DIY ethos lives and breathes in everything Amy Taylor does.

From her mullet to her footy shorts, the frontwoman of Melbourne pub-punk heroes Amyl and the Sniffers has carefully crafted a persona that is unmistakably her own, and she’s not letting anyone turn it into merchandise without her say-so.

Taylor is now taking legal action in the US, accusing photographer Jamie Nelson of exploiting her image without permission. The dispute began after a Vogue Portugal shoot in May 2025.

According to court documents obtained by The Guardian, Nelson allegedly tried to sell the images as “fine art prints” and a special zine–despite Taylor never granting consent.

The saga reportedly traces back to 2024, when the band’s manager initially approached Nelson for an album shoot that never happened.

Months later, the Vogue shoot went ahead, licensed exclusively for the magazine. Taylor repeatedly rejected Nelson’s attempts to monetise the images, yet by September, prints were already appearing online.

Her complaint claims these unauthorised sales risk misleading fans into thinking she endorsed them, potentially harming her reputation and brand.

Court filings quote her manager telling Nelson: “We are not interested in a buyout of these images … I cannot be clearer about this,” noting that Taylor expressly did not want images of her face or body sold as fine art.

Despite this, Nelson allegedly continued promoting and selling the photos online.

Nelson has declined to comment publicly but told The Guardian they deny the allegations and will respond through the legal process.

For Taylor, this is about more than a single photoshoot, it’s about taking a stand for the image, ethos, and autonomy she’s spent years building.