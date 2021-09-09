The 10 best PS5 headsets you can get in 2021

The PS5 is now firmly established and looks to be a supreme console for many years to come. If you’re after a PS5 headset, let’s check out 10 excellent examples.

The PS5 was launched at the end of 2020. Notwithstanding the pandemic-based dramas that affected its release, it looks like Sony has another hit on its hands. The question for many fans: how do I take advantage of the enhanced sonic capabilities of the console with the most appropriate PS5 headset?

Luckily for all the PS5 owners out there, a slew of manufacturers have stepped up to the plate. So if you’re in the market for a PS5 headset, let’s check out 10 of the very models you can get in 2021.

Astro A50

Astro is high-end manufacturer of gaming peripherals, so it comes as no surprise that the A50 oozes quality. With a voice-isolating microphone, and 40 mm Neodymium drivers, the audio experience even on a basic stereo level is impressive.

Though you’ll need to purchase a separate adapter to fully take advantage of the A50’s premium settings (EQ, voice balancing and more), it works with Sony’s 3D Audio straight out of the box.

BUY NOW

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Comfy, classy, and more affordable than the A50, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is a solid PS5 headset. With 50 mm titanium drivers and a supercardioid mic for ultimate isolation, this headset won’t let you down in the heat of battle.

3D Audio works with this set on the PS5, but you can also THX Spatial Audio on PC (in selected games), making them a very versatile option.

BUY NOW

Steelseries Arctis 7P

The Steelseries Arctis 7P boasts similar base-level audio specs to other headsets on this list, but one of its chief selling points is that it’s especially designed for PS5 (though still compatible with a number of other platforms).

Via an included USB-C dongle, you can plug directly into the PS5 and take advantage of all the native features, all with zero-latency.

BUY NOW

Playstation Pulse 3D

Of course, it was incumbent upon the builders of the PS5 to create their own headset to make the most of next-gen audio. So when Sony dropped the PS5, the Pulse 3D headset was also launched.

While Pulse 3D was designed with audio optimisation in mind, it bears the same sleek aesthetic as the console itself, complete with two hidden microphones and intuitively placed controls, it understandably offers the most seamless integration of any PS5 headset.

BUY NOW

EPOS|Sennheiser GSP 600

Built to survive any battle in the esports arena, these cans are a chunky proposition indeed. But the best thing about them? EPOS tapped audio legends Sennheiser to collaborate on the design.

Sennheiser has a decades-long pedigree in the manufacture and design of headphones, so it’s exciting to see them launching into the gaming arena with this versatile and competitively-priced PS5 headset.

BUY NOW

Astro A40 TR

If you’re craving the signature sound of an Astro, but are looking for a more sensibly priced option, the A40 TR will be right up your alley. Make no mistake though, you’ll be able to jump into any battle on the PS5 with this headset (after all, the TR does stand for ‘Tournament Ready’).

Mod kit-ready with swappable boom position, this is a highly customisable PS5 headset, that will be at home on an array of different platforms.

BUY NOW

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2

Turtle Beach is a leader in gaming headsets and the Stealth 600 is one of its most popular models. With the Gen 2 edition, it ships with a mini-USB transmitter for optimal connection and performance with the PS5.

With strategically placed onboard controls, and massive 50 mm Neodymium drivers, this remake of a classic from Turtle Beach can’t be beaten in the bang-for-buck stakes.

BUY NOW

Playstation Gold

And if you’re upgrading from the PS4, can you keep the same headset for the PS5? The short answer is yes. No, it won’t automatically provide the same seamless experience as the Pulse 3D, but you can definitely get your game on with this headset.

And if you need a hand with the setup, watch this quick and helpful video below.

BUY NOW

Logitech G Pro X

Logitech enjoys a premium reputation in the esports space, so naturally, they are front and centre in the world of next-gen peripherals. The Logitech G Pro X is a formidable model if you’re on the search for a PS5 headset.

With memory foam ear cups, precise 50 mm drivers, and a microphone that gives you a choice of real-time filters for optimal communication, they aim to offer a competitive edge.

BUY NOW

Roccat Elo 7.1 Air

Firmly in the value for money category lies the Roccat Elo 7.1 Air. Though you won’t be able to tap into its 7.1 surround capabilities on the PS5, you will be able to dive into Sony’s 3D Audio pretty seamlessly with this versatile headset.

With its unidirectional mic, ‘Superhuman Hearing’ (thanks to Turtle Beach), and supreme comfort, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a PS5 headset in this price bracket.

BUY NOW