Bethesda’s QuakeCon at Home 2021: everything you need to know

Bethesda’s QuakeCon at Home 2021 is just around the corner. Read on for all the upcoming highlights as we prepare for liftoff.

Who’d a thunk it: we’re all dialling in from home again! 2020’s QuakeCon was a near miracle of remote organisation, but this time around, we got this. Bethesda’s QuakeCon at Home 2021 is shaping up to be an absolute cracker. For Aussies on the east coast, it will all kick off in the pre-dawn glow of 4 am AEST on Friday, August 20.

Jam-packed with streams, quizzes, interviews, and playthroughs of upcoming titles, you won’t be getting much sleep after the event starts. Then again, with the fun coming thick and fast, you’ll hardly need it.

Via Twitch and Discord you’ll be able to tune in for a slew of events, including panels from Bethesda developers on upcoming games, tournaments, giveaways, charity fundraising, live musical performances, and just about anything else you can cram in.

Without any further ado, let’s dive into the schedule and see what Bethesda’s QuakeCon at Home 2021 — one of the true highlights of the gaming calendar — has to offer.

For the sake of clarity, the dates and times listed below refer to Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) — be sure to check out the official schedule to make sure you tune in at the right time, wherever you are.

hey quakecon is next week! looking forward to the 25 year panel! i was super skeptical of the quakecon at home stuff last year but i think i ended up playing more games with folks than i did in most in person quakecons. https://t.co/N5q3aNHhwY — sponge (@mikerubits) August 12, 2021

Friday 20th August

After a brief welcoming from Pete Hines and Erin Losi, why not take in a little history? This is the 25th anniversary of the game that started it all, so Kevin Cloud, Marty Stratton (id Software) and Jerk Gustafsson (MachineGames) talk you through the historical significance of the original Quake.

Then for gamers frothing on new stuff, Arkane Lyon gets up close and personal with DEATHLOOP, the upcoming PS5 exclusive. And for those of you who are still hanging on for a new Elder Scrolls? Well, we can’t confirm anything on that front (sorry to tease). But you’ll be able to tune in as the developers relive the best moments from the creation of Skyrim.

The day rounds off with a detour into Fallout 76 territory. First, an End-Game guide, then UFC Middleweight Rob Whittaker gets in the octagon with the game. Exhausted yet? It’s only day one!

I’m excited to see something new for Quake during #QuakeCon

I’ve lately enjoyed using a 6b pencil over 2h sketches pic.twitter.com/C5bi3Hq27R — Sage (@sages_draws) August 14, 2021

Saturday 21st August

We Rate Dogs has landed at Bethesda’s QuakeCon at Home 2021 and nobody at all is disappointed about that. You’ll be getting up early (at 5:30 am to be exact) for this one, but you’ll thank me later. Just Google it. It’s the best.

If you’re hankering to witness some top-class competition, The Elder Scrolls Online Dungeon Speed Run between two elite teams from North America and Europe might be just the thing to keep you going.

And once you’ve had your morning coffee, you can catch a live performance from metal masters Trivium at the headbanger-friendly time of 10 am. So maybe don’t overdo it Friday night.

❤️ this tweet and we’ll remind you when @QuakeCon begins! Tune in starting August 19 at 2pm ET for 3 days of panels, giveaways, sales, and surprises!https://t.co/J4xdCnK8TN — Bethesda (@bethesda) August 12, 2021

Sunday 22nd August

Alright, let’s bring this sucker home. You’ll wake up to by far the filthiest contest that Bethesda’s QuakeCon at Home 2021 — the prestigious Dirty Keyboard Contest. And yes: it’s just as bad as it sounds. If you win, you need to take a good hard look at yourself. One of QuakeCon’s most-loved traditions.

And if you can stomach getting up even earlier than that, there’s the DOOM Eternal Battlemode Bonanza, where you can jump in with game director Hugo Martin. It’s topped off by an exhibition match from the Barons of Battlemode.

Lastly, you can bid farewell to QuakeCon for another year with the Quake Live Mega Match! The servers run for two hours and entry is on a first come first serve basis. Prepare for carnage.

Fundraisers and giveaways

Aside from enjoying the gaming and discussions, there are other ways that you can get involved with Bethesda’s QuakeCon at Home 2021. You can donate to UNICEF, the Asian Americans Advancing Justice, and more. Oh-so-cute apparel featuring ‘Catloop’ and ‘Pugcubus’ is also available, with a portion of proceeds going to Dallas Pets Alive and global animal welfare organisation, FOUR PAWS.

Keep an eye out for some sweet loot too. Alienware, NZXT, noblechairs, and Razer will be giving away some awesome gaming gear for your battlestation, plus, there’s a tonne of other accessories to be won from brands like Keycult, Gaming Heads, and more.

Sure, if you’re tuning in from down under, the hours do suck a little bit. But QuakeCon comes only once a year, so percolate that coffee and prepare for a weekend like no other.

Visit the QuakeCon website for all the details.