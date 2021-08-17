The ‘Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers’ soundtrack is finally on streaming services and vinyl

You heard that right, the acclaimed Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers soundtrack is finally available to stream.

After almost two years, the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers soundtrack has now been released on various streaming services such as Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify. This is most likely in preparation for the upcoming Endwalker expansion, due to launch on Tuesday 23rd November.

The Shadowbringers album features a whopping 88 tunes from patch 4.4 up to 5.05, including fan favourites like A Long Fall, Civilizations, and of course, 5.0’s main theme Shadowbringers. That’s about five hours of music all up, ranging from epic boss themes like Who Brings Shadow to calmer, more work-friendly music such as Neath Dark Waters.

Shadowbringers main composer, Masayoshi Soken, was so dedicated to his craft that he continued to work on the game’s soundtrack despite battling cancer in hospital, a fact that was only recently made public during this year’s Final Fantasy Digital Fan Festival.

“Seeing the reactions of all the players around the world, it helped me conquer this cancer,” Soken explained. He composed several songs during this time, including To The Edge – the theme of one of the expansion’s most climatic boss fights.

The Warriors of Light asked me, "Is there a Spotify for ShB yet?" We finally got to answer that question today. Today we finally got around to answering it. Sorry for the delay!

ShB is now available for stream!

Go ahead and listen to it! Enjoy!#FFXIV https://t.co/EkQsY1VZGs — ニー祖堅 (@SOKENsquareenix) August 13, 2021

Fans and vinyl collectors will also be pleased to know that selected tracks from A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers albums will also be available on wax. They are retailing at $29.99 USD each, with the full box set going for $99.99 USD.

You can listen to the Shadowbringers playlist on Spotify below, and pre-order the LPs here.