Racial abuse allegations have marred the Sydney Test

Ugly scenes played out on the fourth day of the New Year’s Test between Australia and India. Six spectators were ejected from the ground after allegations of racial abuse.

The New Year’s Test match in Australia is usually one of the most celebrated events on the cricket calendar. This time around, however, it’s been in trouble from the get-go. The latest controversy to befall the match: allegations of racial abuse from the SCG crowd.

After day three of the contest, Indian players reported racial abuse from the crowd, directed at fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj as they fielded close to the boundary. On day four, it happened again, with police ejecting six spectators from the stands.

Controversy has dogged the match from before it even started. With fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 in the outskirts of Sydney calling into question whether the match should have taken place at all. This latest ugly incident will ensure that the match will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Cricket Australia has launched an investigation. See below for the full statement.