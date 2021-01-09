‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game’ physical release includes guitar picks and drum sticks

For the remastering of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game, there will be a limited physical edition run with three stacked options to choose from.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game remained a cult classic over the years, despite its delisting back in December 2014 due to apparent licensing issues. The side-scrolling beat ’em up will be remastered for digital release on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One soon on 14 January.

However, there will now be a limited run of physical releases handled by the aptly-named Limited Run Games who will offer three different physical editions.

The editions are as follows (prices are all in US$):

Standard Edition ($34.99): Includes a reversible cover featuring new art from original game artist Mariel Cartwright and series creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, “Leo’s Place” ticket stub, and a full-color instruction booklet.

Classic Edition ($54.99): Includes a Standard Edition game, a deluxe hard clamshell retro box, CD soundtrack from Anamanaguchi, folded overworld map, and sticker sheet.

K.O. Edition ($139.99): Includes the Classic Edition, “Sex Bob-omb” guitar picks, drum sticks, a cassette tape soundtrack, a seven card deluxe high-gloss holofoil trading card set, a hardbound book featuring interviews with developers involved in the game’s creation, production art, and reflections on the game’s impact and importance written by Jeremy Parish. All K.O. Edition items will come in an authentic, hinged, hard-shell roadie case box with a 3D pop-up scene that includes working lights and sound.

The physical releases will be available for pre-order at 10am ET, Friday 15 January (2am AEDT, Saturday 16 January).

Based off the graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O’Malley and tying in with the 2010 film of the same name, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game has been remastered to commemorate what was the 10th anniversary for both it and the film last year. While there were plans to re-screen the film in theatres, those were of course sunk by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, a live streamed virtual cast reunion and script read-through including the likes of Michael Cera, Chris Evans, and Brie Larson was done. A new version of the film’s soundtrack was also released, including unreleased tracks from Beck.

Pre-order your physical copy on 15 January here.