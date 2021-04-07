Radiohead set to stream new series of unseen footage on Youtube

No alarms but here’s a surprise, Radiohead fans can look forward to more unearthed concert footage heading their way.

Thanks to their extensive Radiohead Public Library project, Radiohead began releasing archival footage on YouTube in 2020.

One year on, the band have announced that the second series of archival shows are coming to mobile phone and laptop screens everywhere.

“We rummaged in the Radiohead Public Library and found a few more concerts from a life that we all yearn to return to,” the band said in a statement posted on Instagram.

“Thanks to science and vaccines, we are a step closer to that.”

What’s more, the band have announced new merch with the reissue of crew t-shirts designed by longtime collaborator, Stanley Donwood, to honour live crew members in the music industry who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Radiohead has confirmed that the proceeds will go to various crew support charities.

The second series of unearthed shows is set to begin this Friday, April 9 with a rarely-seen performance at London’s 93 Feet East in 2008. The audience was just a few hundred fans at this concert where the band played their 2007 album In Rainbows in its entirety.

The concert also included live performances of The National Anthem, My Iron Lung and The Bends during the encore.

New shows will stream every Friday for seven weeks, at 8 pm UK time (5 am on Saturday mornings for Aussies).