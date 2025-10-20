A proper spot for mates, mischief, and live music that rattles the floorboards.

Ramblin’ Rascal Tavern is the kind of basement bar you don’t stumble into by accident, you seek it out.

Marked only by three skulls on a black sign, it’s a low-lit den of leather booths, exposed brick, and an energy that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

The back bar leans heavily on whisky and cognac, but cocktails run the gamut from easy sippers to overproof knockouts.

Short beer and wine lists keep it local, the soundtrack keeps it loud, and the vibe keeps you lingering.

📍 60 Park St