LISTEN: Rammstein, Faith No More, Ministry, and Filter – ‘Come Together’ (The Beatles cover)

Members of Rammstein, Faith No More, Ministry, Filter and more have come together (lmao) to record a Beatles cover for Ukraine relief.

To raise funds for Ukrainian refugees, Californian record label COP International have organised a cover of The Beatles‘ Come Together recorded by a supergroup comprised of members from Faith No More, Stabbing Westward, Rammstein, The Hardkiss (Ukraine), Revolting Cocks, Filter, Pigface, Agnostic Front, Basement Jaxx, Gravity Kills, The Cassandra Complex, Mesh, blackcarburning, The Joy Thieves, Deathline International, Vaselyne, and Black Needle Noise.

The cover is pure, stadium rock, with dirty guitar tones strung along by collectively chanted lyrics. The supergroup even throw a little bit of Queen‘s We Will Rock You in the mix as well, subbing in the lyrics “We will, we will, stop you,” addressing Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Listen to the track below, which you can purchase for just $1 on bandcamp.