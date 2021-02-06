Razer Huntsman V2, the newest keyboard on the market, goes analogue

If you thought Razer’s newest keyboard looked a tad classic, you’d be absolutely right. The Razer Huntsman V2 is analogue, but it’s also anything but.

Get excited for the Razer Huntsman V2, which just hit shelves on February 5th. At first glance it certainly doesn’t disappoint, with familiar and colourful RGB lighting alongside impressive specs.

What distinguishes the Huntsman V2 from the rest of the Razer pack is Analog Optical Switches, a brand new innovation and one that the keyboard holds front and centre.

Like its predecessors, the Razer Huntsman V2 declares itself to be fit for any gamer’s ultimate battle station. The keyboard is said to be fully versatile, adding an extra dimension to your gaming experience.

It boasts a lifespan of 100 million keystrokes and can facilitate up to 16.8 million different colour combinations. Let’s not forget its standout point too: the Razer Analog Optical Switches.

This cool new function uniquely combines analogue input, adjustable actuation, and dual-step actuation into one innovative gadget.

Enter a higher dimension of control with the new Razer Huntsman V2 Analog—armed with our new Razer Analog Optical Switches for the finest degree of control and variable points of actuation to ensure optimal precision when it matters the most. https://t.co/BT9GjprLBi pic.twitter.com/Lb93ATLsxY — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) February 5, 2021

What’s more, as an upgraded edition to Razer’s keyboard legacies, the Huntsman V2 can determine the amount of light that passes through each analogue switch to measure key depth, allowing variable actuation points for each key. This feature will certainly be useful for games that require sensitivity, or the ability to bind several commands to a single key.

It’s available through the Razer website right now for $379.95 AUD. The best part? Free shipping accompanies this beauty, so rest assured it won’t further drain your wallet should you decide to invest.

Alternatively, you could wait until February 9th for authorised resellers to start stocking up. While we don’t have the exact details as to exactly which Australian stores will have the new Razer Huntsman V2, further announcements are expected closer to the date.

For those sitting on the fence, unleash your inner tech nerd by comparing its specs with previous keyboards, such as the Razer Cynosa V2 we reviewed here.