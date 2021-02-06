Jennifer Lawrence injured after on-set glass explosion

An explosion on the set of a new film starring Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up, has put production on hold.

Hollywood mega-star Jennifer Lawrence has been injured on the set of her new film, Don’t Look Up. The accident involved a stunt where glass exploded, causing the star to get hit in the eye. The explosion intended for glass to shatter, but not to physically harm the actor.

Production on the set has been temporarily halted for the day following the incident. Sources on the set say that glass hit J-Law’s eye, and although she was shaken up, she was not severely injured.

The movie includes some pretty big A-list names, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, and Cate Blanchett, to name a few, and is directed by Adam McKay. Lawrence plays an astronomer who attempts to sound the alarm that a giant asteroid is quickly approaching Earth.

Don’t Look Up will mark Lawrence’s return to the big screen after taking some time off in 2018. The break followed a long run of critically-acclaimed films including Silver Linings Playbook.

Update: THR reports that Jennifer Lawrence’s injuries were minor and that she will be back on the #DontLookUp set on Monday. (https://t.co/w56upqmSkV) pic.twitter.com/vtYYFR854N — Film Updates (@FilmUpdatesBU) February 5, 2021

Since production begun, Lawrence has looked almost recognisable wearing a flaming red wig as her character. In a two-minute preview of films to come this year, Netflix has released a short snippet of Lawrence alongside co-star DiCaprio, the first time the two Oscar winners have worked together.

Director Adam McKay, who has worked on Ant-Man, Vice, and The Other Guys, previously shared his excitement at working with Lawrence. “I’m so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence. She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call ‘a dynamite act.'”

The film does not yet have an official release date, but now I’m sure we’ll all be hanging to see these how stunts and explosions will be pulled off in Don’t Look Up.