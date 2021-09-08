The 10 best reading apps you can download in 2021

Reading apps are convenient, eco-friendly, and affordable… so what are you waiting for? Get onto it, bookworms!

If there’s anything 2021 has shown us, it’s that technology will play a big role in the future of work, life, and leisure. Online reading apps have been going on for a while, but there’s a bunch of benefits to transitioning to digital books from your traditional paperbacks.

Convenience is probably the most obvious one — being able to store and save your books to open up at any time, but there’s also the mitigated environmental impact through eliminating the paper process, and long-term affordability. These are just a few of the reasons to jump on a reading app now! We’ve collected a few of the best ones on the market (for iOS, Android, or both!), below.

Aldiko

Aldiko’s unique offering is that — while being an e-reading platform — it also allows you to view several options before purchasing an e-book, allowing you to choose the best price.

Compatible with Android devices, the app also has an extremely customizable reading interface that lets you organize your e-book shelf as per your desires. The brand offers both a free and premium version of the app.

Audible

Audible is one of the more unique options in this line-up, as it only offers audiobooks. For those who enjoy streaming e-books, Audible allows you to listen offline and accumulate streaming credits, access to exclusive podcasts, and more.

As part of the Amazon company, Audible offers two free credits during the trial period for people that are already Prime members.

Amazon Kindle

Kindle was one of the first big reading apps in the online space. Available on both iOS and Android, the Kindle app hosts approximately 1.5 million books at your fingertips. It offers a wide selection of magazines, books, newspapers, and has a user-friendly interface.

As an Amazon product, you’ll have to register an account with the company and pay a regular subscription fee to access the services — typically this starts at $9.99/month.

Apple Books

Made specifically for Apple devices, Apple Books is the brand’s equivalent of an online library. It has features to keep track of completed books, ‘to-read’ lists, audiobooks, and the option to join book clubs.

Since there’s no regular subscription fee for the service, you pay for books specifically when you want them — rather than paying a weekly, monthly, or yearly fee. It does also have a dedicated section for special offers and free books.

Epic!

For younger readers — kindergarten to high school — Epic! offers millions of children’s titles, along with videos and quizzes from leading publishers, to elevate kids’ learning and reading experiences. While free for educators in the US and Canada, Epic! for Home starts off with a 30-day free trial, and then a subscription fee of $4.99/month.

Google Play Books

Android’s equivalent of Apple Books, Google Books is self-described as one of the most “comprehensive indexes of full-text books.” Books are also able to be translated, downloaded, and cited by readers. Similar to Apple, there is no subscription fee — so individual titles must be paid for.

The Google Books initiative has been hailed as a significant effort to democratize knowledge by giving unbridled access to millions of titles. When reading, it also allows you to make layout changes to ease the strain of the text on your eyes, highlight text, and has a built-in dictionary.

Nook

Developed by the American bookstore giant and Fortune 1000 company Barnes & Noble, Nook is available on both Android and Apple devices. The reading app boasts of features like tailored, expert reading recommendations, millions of best-selling e-books and digital magazines, and the B&N Readouts feature — which lets users browse chapters and articles from hundreds of the best new titles, for free.

Overdrive

Available 24/7, Overdrive is a reading app that allows users to borrow eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming videos from your local (school/uni/council) library. It has the ability to recommend titles, as well as automatically schedule returns (s0, no late return fees!)

If registered with a local library, it lets users access thousands of library resources, for free. The brand has also released a sister app, Libby, which is a newer version of the Overdrive app. It doesn’t have all the features of Overdrive (yet!) but it is a faster, more attractive digital browsing experience.

The Kobo App / Kobo Books

Compatible with both iOs and Android, The Kobo App has over 5 million titles to choose from, including e-books, articles, audiobooks, and more. With a customizable interface, the reading app allows you to change the layout of the pages to your preference.

Of its texts, the app offers translation to English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Dutch, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, or Japanese.

Scribd

Scribd’s digital library encompasses thousands of titles from every genre, from true crime, romance, memoir, politics, and more. Like most reading apps, it offers offline downloads and customizable interfaces, as well as sync capabilities across multiple devices. Compatible with both iOs and Android, the app allows you to annotate/bookmark the e-books as you go. Scribd’s pricing begins at $8.99/month.

