Record Store Day 2020: here are the best releases up for grabs tomorrow

Get your digital wallet ready for this year’s online Record Store Day going down tomorrow and the last Saturday of the month for the next three months.

Tough luck if you weren’t planning on dropping exuberant amounts of money on records this week because tomorrow a special online edition of Record Store Day is kicking off with some exclusive gems to be found online.

This year, Record Store Day is running a little differently. Since its conception in 2008, Record Store Day has taken place in April and served as a day to encourage the support of local record stores and musicians. However, as RSD generally draws large crowds and long lines to local stores, it was postponed this year and will now take place online tomorrow, August 29th, as well as September 26th, and October 24th.

As with any good Record Store Day, there will be a range of new exclusive records for you to get your hands on. All your favourite local stores from Red Eye and Beatdisc in Sydney, Heartland in Melbourne, and online marketplace Discogs are taking part and will have a bunch of the exclusives available on their websites from Midnight tonight (Friday 28th).

Me on Record Store Day esp Sept 26th pic.twitter.com/E6cxUYi4U6 — Raian’s Biggest Fan🖤 (@nofunhalfpint) August 26, 2020

So, if Bandcamp Fridays haven’t completely drained your bank account and you have some spare cash, why not treat yourself and support the community. You deserve it after the year you’ve had.

The list of Record Store Day releases can be pretty overwhelming so we’ve picked out some of the best finds for you below.

Triple J’s Like A Version

The highlight of everyone’s Friday, Triple J’s Like A Version, is an Australian music institution. This Record Store Day will mark the first time you can get your hands on some fan favourite covers pressed to wax. Flume‘s version of My Boo, Alex Lahey‘s My Chemical Romance cover, and Denzel Curry‘s infamous Bulls on Parade will all be available on vinyl, with the artists’ performance of their original on the B-side.

Gorillaz – D-Sides

D-Sides, the Gorillaz collection of bonus tracks and remixes from their immensely acclaimed and influential album Demon Days, is finally receiving a vinyl pressing onto a glorious 3-LP set. Featuring fan favourite deep cuts Rockit and People, as well as remixes from Hot Chip, Metronomy, and Soulwax, D-Sides is one of the greatest B-Side collections of all time and a box set that is sure to only increase in value as the years go on.

Charlie XCX – Vroom Vroom

The Vroom Vroom EP marked Charli XCX‘s first transition into the experimental hyper-pop lane she’s been excelling in for the last 5 years. Tomorrow’s Record Store Day will see the release of this four-track EP on vinyl for the first time, in an exclusive 2000 edition run. If you’re in need of a record to spice up your home dance parties, this is vital.

got enough money to get vroom [email protected] and get the vinyl. the way i won pic.twitter.com/8A57J0oamf — (: uǝq 🕳 (@bencx0) August 27, 2020

Slowdive – Slowdive EP

Slowdive‘s 1990 debut self-titled EP has been hidden in rare corners of the internet and elusive CDs for years now. This Record Store Day, however, the early music of the shoegaze legends will be given a wide release on translucent black and green vinyl. The elusive EP is a must-have for ’90s rock fans.

Tyler, the Creator – Cherry Bomb

2015’s Cherry Bomb is genre-bending rapper Tyler, the Creator‘s most divisive album. Jumping from distorted hip-hop to jazzy neo-soul seemingly at will, the album is a wild ride and a key piece in Tyler’s transition from his juvenile early work to his critically adored concept records, Flower Boy and IGOR. With Tyler, the Creator, records have a history of being decked out in bonus artworks, and this 7,250 limited edition run of Cherry Bomb is certain to look pretty on any collector’s shelf.

this drops tomorrow for record store day and im instantly copping pic.twitter.com/xYnHwlIXgX — rio (@riovevo) August 25, 2020

Jump online at Midnight tonight or early tomorrow morning to ensure you get your hands on these rare new records.