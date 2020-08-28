The VocalMint Compressor is the latest single-knob plugin in from Audified, promising advanced compression with an extremely simple workflow.

Audified have released the VocalMint Compressor, a plugin that redefines ‘user-friendly’. Audified insists, however, that the VocalMint Compressor is more sophisticated than its single-knob interface suggests.

The VocalMint Compressor is preceded by the VocalMint Saturator, another single control affair. The appeal of both these plugins is obvious: there is almost no learning curve and they are immediately usable, meaning it is accessible to studio professionals and home enthusiasts alike.

Don’t be misled by the limited amount of controls and knobs though, the VocalMint Compressor is more sophisticated than it first appears. It uses three different stages of compression to optimise vocal recordings.

The processing chain begins with ‘smash’ compression, then passes into an analog valve stage and finishes with a multi-band compressor. Each of these stages has been designed by Audified to address common issues that occur when recording vocals, as well as tastefully sculpting a voice’s dynamic nuances.

This product is more suitable for those seeking uninterrupted creative exploration rather than intricate sound design. With one simple control, it aims to keep you in the zone, rather than be distracted by a plethora of parameters. If you want to check it out, go to the Audified website.