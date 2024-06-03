What goes hand in hand with music? Dancing duh! but not just any dancing…

Red Bull Dance Your Style is back in 2024, and it is set to be bigger and badder than ever.

This year, they’re expanding the National Final to a whole weekend of dance battles, all decided by the crowd’s loud roar!

Red Bull Dance Your Style is an all-out, one-on-one battle royale for the best breakers, lockers, waackers, and every other street style icon in between.

For those that know they have the moves, this is your chance to throw down, impress the crowd, and be crowned Australia’s ultimate street dance champion.

The road to glory starts with six state auditions kicking off in June. Hit the floor at Melbourne’s O2 Studio (June 2nd), Canberra’s Project Beats (June 15th), Adelaide’s Pure Funk Dance (June 16th), Perth’s The Spot Studio (date TBA), Brisbane’s Mad Dance House (date TBA), and Sydney’s DUTI Studios (June 23rd). Show them what you’ve got and secure your spot in the next round.

One week after auditions, the real battles begin! State qualifiers will see dancers fight for the crowd’s favour in Melbourne (June 21st), Brisbane (June 28th), Perth (June 29th), and Sydney (June 30th). Prepare to witness the A-Z of street dance as every style clashes for supremacy.

The winners from each qualifier will face off in the Red Bull Dance Your Style Weekender (July 19th-21st). This epic dance showdown will determine who gets to rep Australia at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Mumbai, India on November 9th!

DJ Kez will throw down a diverse mix of tracks across multiple rounds, and dancers will have to adapt and conquer each one. Every round is a two-person battle, with the crowd’s vote crowning the champion who rules the dance floor.

So, whether you’re a dancer ready to throw down or a spectator craving some electrifying street dance action, Red Bull Dance Your Style has something for you.

Head here to find out how to audition or attend a qualifier near you.

Don’t miss your chance to witness – and be part of – Australia’s next street dance champion being crowned, because if last year is anything to by, its a total vibe!