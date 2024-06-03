Thom Yorke Announces First-Ever Solo Tour of Australia

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke to play iconic venues in Melbourne and Sydney

Thom Yorke is bringing his singular sonic vision Down Under for the first time ever!

Kicking off in late October, the “Thom Yorke: everything” tour will see the legendary musician perform a career-spanning set across two of Australia’s most revered music venues – the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne and the Sydney Opera House Forecourt.

Fans can expect a deep dive into Yorke’s illustrious career, encompassing not just Radiohead’s groundbreaking anthems but also his acclaimed solo albums (“The Eraser,” “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes,” “Anima”), his work with Atoms for Peace, and even his recent soundtrack ventures (“Confidenza,” “Suspirium”).

This Australian tour comes fresh off the heels of The Smile’s critically-lauded European tour. The project, featuring Yorke alongside Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner, has been churning out new music at a prolific rate, and fans can expect some fresh cuts from The Smile’s ever-evolving repertoire alongside Yorke’s solo material.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to witness Thom Yorke in all his innovative glory! Tickets for the “Thom Yorke: everything” tour go on sale Wednesday, June 5th, at 10 am AEST. Mark your calendars and prepare to be transported by the music of a true visionary.

Tickets for Sydney Opera House here.

Tickets for Sidney Myer Music Bowl here.