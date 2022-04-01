LISTEN: Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Unlimited Love’

Revisit the cosmic, groovy realm of the iconic California funk-rockers on their new album, Unlimited Love.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers return with John Frusciante for an album imbued with love, friendship, and family. The camaraderie cup overflows on Unlimited Love, who sound joyous to be reunited in their most iconic of line-ups.

Most welcome is the guitar playing of John Frusciante, with Flea, Anthony, and Chad, appearing deep in their element. From glittery, poppin’ funk, to cosmic and melodious emotional sincerity, Unlimited Love is a dynamically sprawling return to form.

Although not as iconic as By the Way, or Californication, it is undoubtedly a confident new era for the longstanding funk-rock quartet.

Listen to Unlimited Love below: