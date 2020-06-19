Remember ‘Animorphs’? It’s getting a new film adaptation

Nostalgia alert: if you spent any time in your old primary school library, you were sure to have stumbled upon Animorphs; a book series about a group of kids that can transform into any animal that they touch.

Now, the 90s classic is finally getting its own movie, developed by Scholastic Entertainment and Picturestart.

Animorphs , the 54-book series which ran from 1996 to 2001, is finally getting its own motion picture, almost 20 years after its last release.

The series follows Jake, Marco, Cassie, Rachel, and Tobias, a group of friends who all possess the strange ability to turn into any animal they touch. Think bats, anteaters, lizards, dogs, and more. And how do they use their power? To fight alien invasions of course.

The production team are hoping to tap into 1990’s nostalgia with the release, attracting children to the movie as well as adults who enjoyed the books when they were young. Statements from the production team included:

“The central themes of Animorphs have resonated strongly with kids for more than two decades, and the time is right for a feature film that takes this captivating sci-fi adventure to another level for audiences today,”

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Scholastic to adapt Animorphs, an iconic book series with a wildly unique combination of exciting, witty, outlandish and grounded elements that feel all too relevant for our times. We know these books have a deservedly deep bench of passionate fans — ourselves included— and we hope to make Katherine Applegate and her co-author, Michael Grant, proud as we bring Jake, Marco, Cassie, Rachel, and Tobias to life for a new generation.”

Animorphs is not the first Scholastic classic to be turned into a major motion picture in recent years. We also saw the legendary Jack Black star in a new Goosebumps movie and will also soon be seeing Clifford The Big Red Dog brought to cinema screens this year.