WATCH: Rest For The Wicked drop new video for ‘Impulse’

Rowdy Melbourne/Sydney duo Rest For The Wicked are living on impulse in their new vibrant and vibey music video.

If you’re a chad who watches music videos for the story, by golly are you in luck. Rest For The Wicked have nailed the art of visual accompaniments for their music, and the video for Impulse is all the proof you need.

The duo drop into a few boutique stores in the clip, leading them to a magic antique hand that grants them a wish, and the rest is history.

The duo also dropped their debut, self-titled EP to follow up the music video, which you can find on whichever streaming platform tickles your fancy.

Watch the video below.