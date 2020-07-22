‘Rocket League’ is going free to play across all platforms

Psyonix have recently announced that their banner game will become free to play. Rocket League is a cross-platform sports game where players control cars and play very large scale soccer – or Soccar.

Since launch the action-packed game has become immensely popular, boasting over 60 million players across PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Psyonix is releasing Rocket League as free to play, as well as introducing a new platform. The game will no longer be available to download on Steam. With moves to free play, Psyonix have declared that their core gameplay will remain unchanged, however they plan to make the game easier to explore and navigate through refining the main menus, as well as improving their Tournaments and Challenges. Cross-platform progression will also be introduced for the first time, so you can bring all of your achievements with you whenever you play. At the same time the game goes free to play, it will be released on another platform: the Epic Games Store on PC. The game itself will not change, and will also feature the ability to cross-platform play on the player’s usual platforms – including between the Epic Games Store and Steam. 📣📣📣 Announcement time: Rocket League is going free to play later this summer. Check out the details in our latest blog, and get ready for lots of news throughout the next few weeks!https://t.co/h1hqtWY9kp pic.twitter.com/HQsc7f7kVL — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) July 21, 2020

Rocket League will no longer be available to download on Steam for new players, however players who already have the game on any platform will still be able to play and enjoy the game wherever they want. Psyonix has announced that anyone who has played before the free launch will be rewarded with “Legacy” status, including:

All Rocket League-branded DLC released before free to play

“Est. 20XX” title that displays the first year you played Rocket League

200+ Common items upgraded to “Legacy” quality

Golden Cosmos Boost

Dieci-Oro Wheels

Huntress Player Banner

The Faded Cosmos Boost will also be available to those who played online before the free to play announcement.