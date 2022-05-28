WATCH: 1,000 musicians perform ‘My Hero’ in Taylor Hawkins tribute

In a tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins who passed away in March, Rockin’1000 have played a goosebump inducing cover of My Hero.

More than 1,000 musicians from 25 countries have gathered together to perform an emotional cover of My Hero by the Foo Fighters as tribute to Taylor Hawkins.

The cover was part of a concert by Rockin’1000, a musical project that plays famous songs with hundreds of guitarists, drummers, vocalists, and bassists jamming out in perfect timing.

Along with the Foo Fighters track, the musicians also played tracks by The Who, Rage Against the Machine, Pink Floyd, The White Stripes, Guns N’ Roses, and 15 other artists.

Watch the incredible tribute below.