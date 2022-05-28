Did you spot Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea played a pretty important role in the new Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, appearing as a Bounty Hunter.

The entire universe is hyped over the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi this week, and if you’ve already had a chance to watch the first two episodes, you may have seen a familiar face.

Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers fame has officially joined the Star Wars universe, appearing in the first two episodes of the new Disney+ series.

If you haven’t watched the first two episodes yet, we’re going to spoil a few things so maybe go watch it right now and then come straight back to read the rest.

Okay sweet, hope you enjoyed the show! To recap, Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith following Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan, the glorified babysitter of Darth Vader’s children, Luke and Leia.

A bounty hunter, Vect Nakru, (Flea) is hired to kidnap Leia, and bring Obi-Wan out of hiding (which he does successfully), meaning the Jedi master must find Flea and rescue the girl.

But can you overcome the man behind some of the greatest songs of the ’90s armed with nothing but a lightsaber? I mean, probably. Lightsabers are pretty fkn deadly.