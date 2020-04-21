Roger Waters calls Joe Biden a “fucking slimeball” who can’t beat Trump

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters has kindly shared his political views on the Democratic opposition candidate, Joe Biden, by calling him a “fucking slime ball” in a Rolling Stone virtual interview last week. Biden is set to take on Donald Trump at the upcoming U.S. Presidential Election on November 3rd of this year.

“Biden is such a fucking slimeball, he’s so weak, and has no appeal to anybody,” Roger Waters says. “Trump, at least, is a snake oil salesman, he does tricks… he does them really badly, but people don’t care.”

Roger Waters, along with many other artists, was an advocate for Bernie Sanders. The extensive list of artists who voiced their support for the Sanders campaign used the power of music to try to enact change. Numerous protest shows, live streams and festivals were held, and an Artists4Bernie pledge was even created to help propagate the movement, generating nearly 4000 names. “Artists and cultural producers are largely precarity laborers — often struggling without benefits, financial security, at the whim of the market” – Artists4Bernie However, Bernie recently put an end to his White House presidential campaign, paving the way for Joe Biden to become the Democratic rival candidate.

“I cannot in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that cannot win, and which would interfere with the important work required of all of us in this difficult hour,” Bernie Sanders said to his supporters in a live-streamed speech.

Known widely for his radical political views and activism, Roger Waters incorporates everything he believes in into his phenomenal live performances by utilising visuals, props and powerful words. And he hasn’t just taken a dislike to Biden. If you want to grasp an idea of what he thinks of Trump, check this live clip out:

“I obviously don’t know where I stand on that lesser of two evils question,” Waters says about the upcoming 59th US presidential election. “I’m not sure the path to a new America that is not ruled by the current ruling class, by money, plutocracy, and a capitalist society, will be made any easier with Biden as president.”

In the Rolling Stone interview, Waters was asked whether progressive Americans should see it as their “duty” to vote for Biden.

“I’m on the fence. I’m so flabbergasted and gobsmacked by the way the Democratic National Committee has railroaded Bernie [Sanders]… again. And has put in place a candidate – I can’t imagine Biden beating Trump in an election.”

The interview shifts from politics to the potential possibility of a Pink Floyd reunion, which he thinks “would be fucking awful”. He clearly still holds a bitter grudge toward some members of the band and their previous heated past. So you can throw away any high hopes you had of seeing the Pink Floyd play again. Roger that!

“I had to live through it. That was my life. And I know in the wake of it, I’ve been cast as something of a villain by whoever, whatever, I can live with that. But would I trade my liberty for those chains? No fucking way.”

Waters, always being one for voicing his opinions to the world, is to the point and amusingly blunt. In true Peter Garrett style, Roger Waters might someday make the transition from musician to politician if he keeps on channelling his radical ideas and stance.

Check out the full Rolling Stone interview with Roger Waters below: