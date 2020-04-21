Prominent photographers are selling prints to help those affected by coronavirus

Dream Sequence Editions is a platform created by American photographer Tim Barber with the aim of raising money for charities who are helping people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The site is selling a collection of incredible prints by notable artists, including a photograph of the Beastie Boys taken by American filmmaker Spike Jonze. Check out some of the available prints below.

Some of the other artists whose work is included are National Geographic photographer Aaron Huey, New York street photographer Daniel Arnold, American photographer Yumna Al-Arashi, and Belgian photographer Quentin De Briey.

There are 100 editions of each print for sale and each will come with a digitally signed and numbered certificate of authenticity. The prints each cost $100 + shipping, with $50 from each sale going to charity. The rest of the money will go to the artists to cover production costs. Prints by new artists will be released each week.

The nominated charities include NYC Health + Hospitals, Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief, City Harvest, Wide Rainbow, National Bail Fund Network, CERF+ Artists Safety Net, No Kid Hungry, Meals On Wheels, and Feeding America.

Check out some of the available prints below or via Instagram, and head to the Dream Sequence website to purchase.

