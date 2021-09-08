Iconic Aussie TV show ‘Round the Twist’ is being turned into a musical

Have you ever…ever felt like this? Iconic Australian TV series Round The Twist is being turned into a musical.

Beloved 1990s Aussie show Round the Twist is set to become a live-action stage musical.

According to The Guardian, the stage adaptation will be based largely on the TV series and written for the stage by writer-composer Paul Hodge.

The hit TV show was based on short stories by author Paul Jennings.

Jennings said that Hodge has taken “the original stories and scripts and combined them with some wonderful new ideas“.

“Music has always been a core part of the series,” said Hodge.

“The mystery behind the eerie music playing in the lighthouse underpins the show’s first season and the show’s iconic, unforgettable theme song, written by the amazing Andrew Duffield, will play a key part in the musical adaptation.”

The musical has been greenlit for development and production due to funding from the federal government’s multimillion-dollar Covid recovery scheme – the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) fund.

The adaptation is expected to take 26 Round the Twist episodes and merge them into two hours of musical theatre – an ambitious feat!

“The RISE grant will enable us to properly explore all its possibilities and produce a well-honed, action-packed result,” said director Simon Phillips.

For anyone in the unlikely need of a refresher, Round the Twist told a series of stories about the Twist family – a single father, Tony, and his three children – who leave the city to live in a lighthouse.

Hodge told The Guardian that he first thought of the idea to turn the show into a musical when his mother complained about the “pong” while changing his nephew’s nappy, reminding him of an episode in which Bronson Twist saved up the stink of his feet for six months to use it as a weapon at school.

Season dates for the Round the Twist musical are yet to be announced, but watch out for live-action pissing contests and propeller willies!