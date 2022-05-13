Russia will cut electricity to Finland, starting today

As tensions grow between Finland and Russia after Helsinki opted to apply for Nato membership, Russia will cut their Finnish neighbours’ power later today.

Within the next 24 hours, RAO Nordic, a subsidiary of Russian state energy providers Inter RAO, are expected to suspend Finland from its source of electricity.

The decision comes just two days after Finnish leaders said they must apply for Nato membership “without delay”.

Put simply, Nato is an alliance of countries, led by the United States, that has a pact to protect each other if Russia pose a threat to any other Nato member. You can read more about what would happen if Finland become a Nato member here.

Finland currently relies on Russia for electricity, as does Latvia, Lithuania, China, Poland, and Turkey. RAO Nordic have claimed the power cut is the result of missed payments by Finland, but the timing is suspicious.

“We are forced to suspend the electricity import starting from May 14,” the company said in a statement, claiming Finland had not made payments for May.

“RAO Nordic is not able to make payments for the imported electricity from Russia,” the statement added. “This situation is exceptional and happened for the first time in over 20 years of our trading history.”

Meanwhile the Kremlin have warned Finland against a Nato application, stating they would see it as a threat. The Russian foreign ministry added that Moscow would be “forced to take reciprocal steps, military-technical and other, to address the resulting threats,” if Finland go ahead with the application.