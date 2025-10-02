Sabreen’s Sonic Solidarity: ‘The End’

How ‘The End’ bridges the distance from Aotearoa to Palestine with a Desi-folk soul.

Sabreen is not an artist who shies away from the weight of history.

The Auckland-raised, Bengali singer-songwriter has consistently used her music as a vessel for storytelling, weaving her South Asian heritage and a fierce advocacy for her communities into a compelling brand of cinematic folk.

From her debut EP ‘room service’ to her acclaimed, NZ On Air-funded single ‘Countryman,’ which unearthed a forgotten anti-Chinese hate crime from 1905, Sabreen’s work is defined by its earnest and heart-wrenching narrative power.

As a published poet and a YWCA Y25 laureate, her artistic identity is inseparable from her mission to create positive change, a throughline that finds its most poignant and powerful expression yet in her latest Desi-folk ballad, ‘The End’.

Penned as a love letter to Palestine, ‘The End’ is a stunning and sombre masterpiece that seeks to connect our common humanity “from Aotearoa to Palestine.”

Where ‘Countryman’ shed light on a dark chapter in New Zealand’s past, this new single turns its gaze to a present-day crisis, drawing inspiration from the profound love and resilience shown by Palestinians in Gaza.

The song doesn’t traffic in polemics; instead, it focuses on the most intimate of human experiences, holding tight to your loved ones even as the world feels like it is ending.

Produced with long-time collaborator Nate Selway, the track is a lush, aching soundscape.

Sabreen’s vocal delivery is both vulnerable and resolute, floating over a foundation of rich harmonies and melancholic cellos that create a palpable sense of longing.

The true magic, however, lies in the dazzling sitar played by Sargam Madhur.

This isn’t a mere ornamental addition; the sitar’s distinctive melody roots the song firmly in Sabreen’s Desi heritage, making a powerful statement about identity and solidarity.

It’s a tribute that bridges geographical and cultural distances, transforming the track from a simple ballad into a cross-continental lament.

‘The End’ is a brave and necessary piece of art. It confirms Sabreen’s position as a vital new voice in the New Zealand music scene, one who understands that a song can be both beautifully crafted and politically potent.

By blending skilful storytelling with soaring, culturally-rich instrumentation, she has created an anthem for our fractured times, a haunting reminder that in the face of overwhelming darkness, the act of loving one another is the most profound form of resistance.