Samuel L. Jackson says he should have won an Oscar for ‘Pulp Fiction’

Samuel L. Jackson played one of the most memorable characters to hit the big screen and for some reason he didn’t win an Oscar for it.

Samuel L. Jackson recently told The Times he thinks he “should have won that one” in regards to his performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 flick.

“I guess Black folk usually win for doing despicable shit on screen” Jackson went on to say.

The Oscar was awarded to Martin Landau for his role in Ed Wood and honestly, we couldn’t agree with Jackson more, he did a bang up job and he was robbed!

